Anthropic AI announced rolling out increased file space for Projects for all the Claude paid users. The new Anthropic Claude feature will allow the paid users to upload 10 times more files despite they exceed the context window text. The Claude AI chatbot will show the percentage of the project capacity used and how many files were uploaded. Perplexity AI Rolls Out ‘Memory’ Feature for Free and Pro Users, Now AI Chatbot Remembers References and Past Interactions To Offer Personalised Experience.

Claude to Get Increased File Space for Projects Allowing 10 Times More File Uplaods: Anthropic

Rolling out to all paid Claude plans over the coming days. Try it at https://t.co/PXTtQAWTAC. — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) June 5, 2025

