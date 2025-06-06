Perplexity AI rolled out Memory for all the users, allowing them to make the interactions more personalised. The Perplexity AI Memory feature comes with several advantages, such as remembering references and past interactions. Perplexity AI that using this feature, the users can get smart recommendations from "earning calls to movies, restaurants, hotels and products to purchase"." The Perplexity AI Memory feature is accessible by Free and Pro users. OpenAI Academy India: ChatGPT Developer Launches First International Initiative To Expand Education Platform Partnering With IndiaAI Mission in Country.

Perplexity AI Rolled Out 'Memory' Feature for All Users

So excited for memory 🧠 It’s a big step toward a more personal Perplexity. By remembering your preferences and past interactions, we can surface smarter recommendations—from earnings calls to movies, restaurants, hotels, and products to purchase. https://t.co/Qu3s84Gay9 — Dhruv Bhalla (@DhruvBhalla_) June 5, 2025

