Anthropic AI announced it would implement weekly rate limits for Claude Pro and Claude Max users in late August 2025. The Anthropic Claude Pro offers 5x more usage compared to the free version, and Anthropic Claude MAX users can use about 20x more usage than the Pro subscription. However, the weekly rate limits will be effective from August 28, 2025. Anthropic said, "We estimate they’ll apply to less than 5% of subscribers based on current usage." The company highlighted that some users violated its user policies by sharing and reselling accounts. Claude New Features: Anthropic Adds Capability to Read and Update NotionHQ Pages, Reportedly Working on Ghost Chat; Says Claude Witnessed Unprecedented Demand.

Claude Pro, Claude MAX Weekly Rate Limits Will Be Effective From August 28: Anthropic AI

We’re rolling out new weekly rate limits for Claude Pro and Max in late August. We estimate they’ll apply to less than 5% of subscribers based on current usage. pic.twitter.com/X8FAss3jIC — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) July 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)