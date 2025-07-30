Anthropic AI announced joining the UK AI Security Institute's Alignment Project. Under this project, the Claude developer aims to contribute compute resources to advance critical research. Anthropic AI said, "As AI systems grow more capable, ensuring they behave predictably and in line with human values gets ever more vital." The AISI's Alignment Project will offer awards from 50,000 to 1,00,000 euros. It will include up to 1 million pounds in funding, support from leading experts, venture capital and computing access. India Should Not Pick Fights With Powerful Nations, 'We Must Bide Our Time': Zoho’s Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu.

We're Joining AISI's Alignment Project: Anthropic AI

We’re joining the UK AI Security Institute's Alignment Project, contributing compute resources to advance critical research. As AI systems grow more capable, ensuring they behave predictably and in line with human values gets ever more vital. https://t.co/TyZnjOLGKW — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) July 30, 2025

