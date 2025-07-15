Anthropic AI has published a directory of the apps and tools that instantly connect with its Claude AI chatbot. The Anthropic Claude users can now browse and connect Claude AI to Canva, Figma, Linear, Stripe, Notion and other platforms. Further, Anthropic announced, "Remote integrations are available to paid plan users on web and desktop. Local desktop extensions are available to all users via Claude Desktop." ‘Grok for Government’: Elon Musk’s xAI Secures USD 200 Million Deal With US Department of Defense, Federal Agencies To Integrate Its AI Chatbot.

Anthropic Published Directories of Apps and Tools

We've published a directory of apps and tools that connect to Claude with one click. Browse and connect Claude to @canva, @figma, @linear, @NotionHQ, @stripe, and more. pic.twitter.com/BtVmNDpPf4 — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) July 14, 2025

