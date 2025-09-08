Apple Intelligence is reportedly set to launch in China before the end of 2025. The rollout is expected to happen through iOS 26.1 or iOS 26.2. Unlike in the US and Europe, Apple is said to be introducing Apple Intelligence in China with government approval. As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple is planning to launch the Apple Intelligence features in China by the end of this year. Earlier reports suggested Apple was in talks with Baidu and Alibaba, and now it appears both companies will be involved in the final release. As per a report of Money Control, Apple is already testing Apple Intelligence internally with its employees in China. Regular users in China still cannot access these features. iPhones purchased overseas also lose access if their Apple ID is associated with China. Although a Simplified Chinese version of Apple Intelligence was launched in April 2024, but it was limited to users outside mainland China. iOS 26 Release Date: Apple Likely To Roll Out iOS Update Soon; Check List of Compatible Devices and Features.

Apple Intelligence China Launch

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)