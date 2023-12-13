Apple has launched a new security feature for the iPhone to help users protect their devices from being stolen. The latest stolen device protection feature launched in iOS 17.3 beta provides iPhone users an additional layer of safety and security. If someone may have acquired the iPhone's password, this new feature will work to protect the device. According to the report from CBS News, the new Stolen Device Protection feature requires biometric information like fingerprint or face scan to access the device's functions. The protection mode automatically gets activated when the iPhone is in an "unknown" location. Users will be prompted immediately for the first time and an hour later for second time. The report further said that the threats to the iPhones continue to evolve, so Apple is testing new settings. Google Classroom New Feature Update: Google Launches New Feature Allows Teachers To Turn YouTube Video Into Interactive Assignment.

Apple Introduces 'Stolen Device Protection' Feature:

Apple has introduced a new stolen device protection feature for the iPhone in the iOS 17.3 beta The new feature adds an additional layer of security in case that someone has stolen your phone and also obtained your passcode

