According to reports, ChatGPT-3.5 scored 69 percent in a diagnostic radiology exam which was held at the difficulty level of the Canadian Royal College and American Board of Radiology exams. Notably, ChatGPT-3.5 scored 69 percent in a diagnostic radiology exam without pre-training. The passing marks in the diagnostic radiology exam is 70 percent. OpenAI's ChatGPT-4 Passes Law Bar Exam.

ChatGPT Passes Radiology Exams

Without pre-training, ChatGPT-3.5 scored 69% in a diagnostic radiology exam at the difficulty level of the Canadian Royal College and American Board of Radiology exams. The pass mark is 70%. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)