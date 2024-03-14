Asus is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra today at 05.30 PM in India. As per reports, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is rumoured to boast a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen that may have a refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone will likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Zenfone 11 Ultra is expected to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 OIS primary sensor. The smartphone is expected to feature a 32MP front camera. The Zenfone 11 Ultra might have a 5500mAh battery and will likely be available in two variants that might include 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB options. POCO X6 Neo 5G Launched With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 6080’ Processor in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Launch Today

Don't miss out on the big reveal! Join us tomorrow for the #Zenfone11Ultra #ExpandYourVision launch. Tune in to our live streaming event and be part of the excitement. Mark your calendars: March 14, at 8:00 p.m. (UTC+8). The future awaits your presence! — ASUS (@ASUS) March 13, 2024

