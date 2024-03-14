Asus is set to launch its most anticipated smartphone, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra today at 05.30 PM in India. As per reports, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone might come with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 144Hz of refresh rate. The Zenfone 11 Ultra is anticipated to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 OIS main camera. The smartphone might also feature a 32MP front camera. The Zenfone 11 Ultra is expected to be equipped with a 5500mAh battery and might be available in two variants with 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB options. The launch event of the Zenfone 11 Ultra will be live-streamed on Asus official YouTube channel. The live launch of the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra will begin shortly. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Price in India Revealed; Check Availability, Features and Specifications of New Samsung Galaxy A Series Smartphones.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Live Streaming Link

