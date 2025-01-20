Bitcoin price has surpassed the previous all-time high, reaching the new USD 1,09,000 mark. The cryptocurrency previously achieved the highest USD 1,07,000 mark, signalling a historic rise. However, for weeks, Bitcoin value slumped and did not even touch the USD 1,00,000 mark again until now. BTC price today touched USD 1,09,022.9 on January 20, 2024, amid the fluctuations in the crypto market. Currently, the Bitcoin price is around USD 1,07,720 and might change as per the sentiment and other factors in the cryptocurrency world. Bitcoin Price Today, January 20: BTC Price Reaches USD 1,01,000 Mark, Cryptocurrency Struggling to New All Time-High Beyond USD 1,07,000 Mark.

BTC Price Surged to USD 1,09,000 For First Time

🚨 Breaking News: Bitcoin has officially surpassed $109,000! 📈💥 The crypto market is on fire! pic.twitter.com/oMtvTu2Fku — Bitcoin.com News (@BTCTN) January 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)