Bitcoin price started rising and recently hit a USD 1,01,000 mark after weeks of fluctuating below the USD 1,00,000 mark. The cryptocurrency reached new heights when Donald Trump pledged to be the President of the United States. BTC price still hasn't reached its highest mark of USD 1,07,000 and broke a new record; however the jump could represent that the price might increase in the future and break beyond the previous all-time high. Bitcoin price is expected to reach around USD 2,00,000-3,00,000 this year. Donald Trump Meme Coin '$TRUMP' Falls Sharply After His Wife Melania Trump Launches Cryptocurrency Token '$MELANIA'.

Bitcoin Price Reached USD 1,01,000 After Weeks of Fluctuations

