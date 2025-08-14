Bitcoin (BTC) surged to a new all-time high on Thursday, August 14, climbing past USD 124,000 as investor optimism soared over potential Federal Reserve rate cuts and supportive financial reforms. The world’s largest cryptocurrency reached ISD 124,002.49 in early Asian trading, surpassing its previous peak in July, while ether also jumped to USD 4,780.04, its highest since late 2021. Reportedly, analysts attribute Bitcoin’s rally to growing confidence in easier monetary policy, sustained institutional investments, and regulatory boosts under the Trump administration. Market watchers note that these developments have strengthened investor sentiment, driving a 32% gain in Bitcoin so far in 2025, as per reports. Bitcoin Price Today, August 13, 2025: BTC Price Surpasses USD 1,20,000 Mark After Slight Recovery From Recent Drop.

Bitcoin Hits Record USD 124,000 Amid Fed Optimism

BREAKING: Bitcoin hits new record high over $124,000 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 14, 2025

