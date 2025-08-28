Bitcoin price has maintained its position at USD 1,13,000 after it witnessed a downfall since the last all-time high. BTC price reached USD 1,24,000 and was expected to rise beyond; however, the cryptocurrency has become stable and was trending at USD 1,13,006 at 12:14 PM IST. The price of Bitcoin fell down to USD 1,10,000 at 00:35 AM IST; however, comparatively it rose and gained momentum. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 28, 2025: TCS, IndiGo, SBI Cards Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Recovers to USD 1,13,000 After Fall

