Bitcoin price has increased from the last drop to USD 1,05,000. As of 10:25 AM IST, the BTC price is USD 1,07,000, showing positive signs of upward. The cryptocurrency may achieve a new all-time high, crossing the USD 1,11,000 mark. Bitcoin prices have fluctuated for days since their last drop but have never crossed the highest mark again. Experts have said that cryptocurrency may see a price rise. Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today, June 17: Vishal Mega Mart Stock Falls Over 5% to INR 118.12 After Promoter Plans 10% Stake Sale; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Increased to USD 1,07,000

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)