Shares of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd (NSE: VMM) opened at INR 115.49 today, following a close of INR 124.85 in the previous session on June 16. By 9:45 AM on Tuesday, June 17, the stock was trading at INR 118.12, down by 6.73 points or 5.39%. The share price decline comes amid reports that promoter entity Samayat Services LLP is planning a block deal to sell approximately 10% stake in the company. According to reports, the stake sale is expected to raise around USD 588 million. Vishal Mega Mart’s 52-week high is INR 134.60, recorded on June 9, 2025, while its 52-week low stands at INR 95.99 as of February 28, 2025. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 17, 2025: ONGC, NTPC and Vishal Mega Mart Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today:

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

