Bitcoin Price today on May 16, 2025, reached USD 1,04,104.23 at 8:49 AM IST, showing an upward trend. Earlier today at 3:11 AM IST, Bitcoin was priced at USD 1,03,085.22. Compared to yesterday’s BTC price of USD 1,02,898.98 at 8:49 AM IST, the rise in value highlights growing interest in the cryptocurrency. The steady climb in Bitcoin price over the past 24 hours reflects positive market sentiment. As the year moves forward, experts believe that the cryptocurrency market may continue to see rising interest. If the trend holds, Bitcoin could cross the USD 1,20,000 mark by the end of 2025. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 16, 2025: Abbott India, Godrej Industries, Crompton Greaves and JSW Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Bitcoin Price Today, May 16

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)