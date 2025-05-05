Bitcoin price today, on May 5, 2025, is trading at USD 94,537.21 as of 2:52 PM IST. Earlier this morning, the BTC price stood at USD 94,129.76 at 8:49 AM IST. In recent days, Bitcoin crossed the USD 97,000 mark. The cryptocurrency price rise has been showing signs of a strong upward trend for some time now. However, recent movement in Bitcoin price shows that it is dropping from recent highs, which signals the possibility of it falling further from earlier gains. ‘WAVES Bazaar’ Likely To See Business Transactions Worth Over INR 1,000 Crore in Inaugural Edition: Government.

Bitcoin Price Today, May 5

May 05, 2025 @ 09:22 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $94,537.21 (BTC-EUR): €83,495.91 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) May 5, 2025

