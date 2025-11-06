Bitcoin price today, on November 6, 2025, was trading at USD 1,03,436.42 at 9:49 AM IST. The cryptocurrency reportedly witnessed a sharp fall earlier on Wednesday, briefly dipping below the USD 1,00,000 mark. The sudden drop created concern among traders and investors who have been watching Bitcoin’s price and volatility in the market. At present, Bitcoin is trading slightly above the USD 1,03,000 mark, showing signs of stability after the sudden fall. However, the current BTC price trend indicates uncertainty over whether the cryptocurrency will continue its upward path or face another decline. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 6, 2025: Interglobe Aviation, Indian Hotels Company, and Berger Paints Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

