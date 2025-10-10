Bitcoin price today, on October 10, 2025, is trading at USD 1,21,053.83, showing a slight downward trend. It highlights a small decline from USD 1,21,323.40 recorded at 8:44 PM IST on October 9, and from USD 1,21,989.83 seen earlier at 8:49 AM on the same day. The recent dip has raised questions about whether the BTC price will regain momentum in the coming days. The slight fluctuations reflect crypto market volatility. While it is unclear when the Bitcoin price will rise again, it is expected to reach the USD 122,000 mark soon. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 10, 2025: TCS, Tata Motors, NTPC Green Energy Infra Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Bitcoin Price Today, October 10, 2025

October 10, 2025 @ 03:17 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $121,053.83 (BTC-EUR): €104,707.28 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) October 10, 2025

