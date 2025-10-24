Bitcoin price has increased slightly after falling to the USD 1,10,000 mark. The cryptocurrency has shown no signs of returning to its all-time high or approaching near to the USD 1,25,000 level. As of 10:30 AM IST today, the BTC price was USD 1,11,279, which is higher than the recent lows the cryptocurrency reached. Amid ongoing crypto market fluctuations, Bitcoin price remains highly volatile. It could rise in the future; however, not any time sooner. Federal Bank Share Price Today, October 24: Stock Rises After Warrant Approval Worth INR 6200 Crore, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Up to USD 1,09,000 Mark

