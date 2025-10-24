Federal Bank Ltd (NSE: FEDERALBNK) saw its share price rise on Friday, October 24, following the announcement of a preferential issue of convertible warrants. The stock was trading at 229.57 INR, up 0.75% from the previous close. The bank approved the issuance of 27.29 crore warrants to Asia II Topco XIII, an affiliate of private equity firm Blackstone, with each warrant giving the right to subscribe to one fully paid-up equity share at 227 INR. Investors reacted positively, as the warrant price is nearly in line with Thursday’s closing price, signaling confidence in the transaction. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, October 24, 2025: Tata Motors, Sagar Cements and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Federal Bank Share Price

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)