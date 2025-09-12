Bitcoin price today, on September 12, 2025, stood at USD 1,15,282.60 at 8:49 AM IST, showing a steady upward trend. The cryptocurrency was trading at USD 1,14,482.53 at 3:11 AM IST and USD 1,14,488.52 at 8:44 PM IST on September 11. The gradual rise in price highlights Bitcoin’s current momentum in the crypto market. However, the changes in Bitcoin’s price within short time intervals show its highly volatile nature. Price shifts are happening even within a few hours. While the trend is currently upward, it remains uncertain whether the BTC price will continue to rise or take a downward turn later in the day. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 12, 2025: Indraprastha Gas, Tata Steel, Jio Financial Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Bitcoin Price Today, September 12, 2025

