BSNL has announced "BSNL's Power-Packed Cricket Offer" for all the users that allows the users to get high speed data for watching Cricket during IPL 2025 season. The BSNL Cricket Bonanza offer includes 251GB of data for the users valid for 60 days. The customers will have to pay INR 251 for the BSNL recharge plan to stream the cricket matches of the Indian Premier League.

BSNL Cricket Offer (BSNL IPL Recharge Offer) Announced; Check Details

BSNL’s Power-Packed Cricket Offer! Get 251GB of high-speed data for just ₹251, valid for 60 days—so you never miss a boundary, a six, or a thrilling wicket! Recharge now: https://t.co/BpQ0ErkyVX and make every match count!#BSNLIndia #CricketBonanza #GameOn@EconomicTimes… pic.twitter.com/l9Zt6igVNb — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) April 1, 2025

