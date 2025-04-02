Call of Duty: Warzone servers will be going offline. In a post shared by (@CODUpdates), the game will be offline for around 24 hours. The game's servers will be going offline at 9 AM PT on April 2 (around 9:30 PM IST). It is said to last for 24 hours alongside the launch of Season 03. It is expected to return online on April 3 at 9 AM PT (9:30 PM IST), bringing with it the much-awaited release of Verdansk. PlayStation Game Lineup, April 2025: From The Last of Us Part II Remastered to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and Forza Horizon 5, Check Game Lists and Release Dates.

Call of Duty: Warzone Servers Going Offline

📢 Call of Duty: #Warzone As a reminder, Call of Duty: Warzone will be going offline at 9 AM PT on April 2nd, alongside the launch of Season 03. It will remain offline for 24 hours until the release of Verdansk at 9 AM PT on April 3rd. In the interim, those who have purchased… — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) April 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)