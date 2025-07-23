OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT is being used at a massive scale every day, with more than 2.5 billion prompts sent by users around the world, as per a report by Axios. Over 330 million daily prompts originate from the United States, making it one of the largest contributors. Sam Altman-run OpenAI reportedly said that the vast majority of the platform's more than 500 million weekly active users rely on the free version of ChatGPT. The platform’s user base has seen a sharp rise, growing from 300 million weekly users in December to more than 500 million by March. As per a report of The Verge, OpenAI’s spokesperson, Rob Friedlander, confirmed the data to be correct. So, it means ChatGPT now processes more than 912.5 billion requests every year. While it still trails behind Google’s reportedly 5 trillion annual searches, the rise of ChatGPT signals growing competition in the AI and search field. ChatGPT Agent Tool Rolling Out to macOS App After Rolling Out to Pro, Plus and Teams Users.

‘ChatGPT Users Send More Than 2.5 Billion Prompts Each Day Globally’

