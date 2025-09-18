CMF by Nothing announced to launch its new CMF Headphone Pro on September 29, 2025. The upcoming headphone by Nothing's sub-brand CMF will come with physical buttons. CMF Headphone Pro will be the first-ever headphone launched by CMF by the end of this month. It may have volume slider buttons, a Type-C port for charging, an on-ear design and likely be offered in two colours - Orange and Teal. Nothing Ear 3 Launch Today in India With Super Mic and ‘Talk’ Button on Charging Case; Check Expected Specifications and Features of New Nothing Earbuds.

CMF Headphone Pro Launch Date Confirmed for September 29

Remix everything. Headphone Pro. 29 September. pic.twitter.com/8zyY3DwkZZ — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) September 17, 2025

