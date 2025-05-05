Perplexity AI has announced that Formula 1 will be available on the platform starting with the Grand Prix in Miami. The AI company said that the Perplexity AI users could follow their favourite teams and drivers, check the race schedules and track standings and enable live widgets. More features will be announced soon, said Perplexity. It is available on iOS and web versions. Grok Voice Mode Released for iOS and Android Apps for SuperGrok Subscribers, Allows Interacting With xAI Chatbot via Talking.

Formula 1 Now Available on Perplexity AI

Formula 1 is now on Perplexity. Starting with today’s Grand Prix in Miami, follow your favorite teams and drivers, view the race schedule, track standings, enable live widgets, and more! Available now on web and iOS. pic.twitter.com/k0a00Zd7KU — Perplexity Sports (@PPLXsports) May 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)