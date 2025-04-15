DolphinGemma is a new LLM launched by Google to help advance scientific discovery with dolphin sound data. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the DolphinGemma LLM is fine-tuned on many years of dolphin sound data. PIchai said, "We collaborated with @dolphinproject to train a model that learns vocal patterns to predict what sound they might make next." DolphinGemma has 400M parameters that help it run directly on Pixel 9 smartphones used in the ocean. Sundar Pichai said, "It's a very cool step toward enabling interspecies communication." ChatGPT Smartphone in Development: OpenAI Reportedly Working on Screenless AI-Powered Smartphone To Take On iPhone With Former Apple Designer Jony Ive, Say Reports.

Introducing DolphinGemma, an LLM fine-tuned on many years of dolphin sound data 🐬 to help advance scientific discovery. We collaborated with @dolphinproject to train a model that learns vocal patterns to predict what sound they might make next. It's small enough (~400M params)… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 14, 2025

