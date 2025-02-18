Elon Musk announced that Grok voice mode would be launched by the next week as it was still a "little patchy". The voice mode will allow the users to make better AI interactions. The tech billionaire's xAI company recently launched Grok 3 with better benchmarks and performance compared to the top models of the competitors. The company reportedly plans to have the next training cluster to have 1 million GPUs, costing around USD 25 to 35 billion, with 5x more computing than 2,00,000 clusters. Grok 3 has started rolling out to some users and will be available with tweaks for the final next week. Grok 3 Launched by Elon Musk’s xAI Outperforming DeepSeek R1, OpenAI o1 and Gemini-2 Flash Thinking; Check Modes, Versions and More.

Elon Musk Announced Grok 3 Voice Mode Launching by Next Week

Voice mode is still a little patchy, so probably launches in about a week, but it’s awesome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 18, 2025

Elon Musk’s xAI Planning To Begin AI Training on 1 Million GPUs

NEWS: Elon Musk said tonight that he expects xAI's next training cluster to have 1 million GPUs, worth about $25B-$30B, 5x more than their current 200k GPU cluster. "We're already working on the next training cluster. We anticipate it to be roughly 5x bigger than the current… pic.twitter.com/GFzh7ezO5g — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)