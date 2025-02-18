Austin, February 18: Elon Musk's xAI has launched the next-gen Grok 3 AI model offering better compute and reasoning power. Musk along with the three other members of his company's team joined the live launch event on X, showcasing the the capabilities. Earlier, xAI planned to train Grok 3 with 65,000 NVIDIA H100s but later the company decided to go ahead with 1,00,000 GPUs for better compute.

At the beginning of the Grok 3 launch event, Elon Musk said that the purpose of working on the new generation artificial intelligence model was to "understand the meaning of the universe". He further added that xAI would focus on finding the answers related to aliens, meaning of life and more such triggering questions.

Grok 3 AI Models, Capabilities and Training

Elon Musk-owned xAI launched with three modes in its Grok 3 Mini model including DeepSearch, Think and Big Brain. The xAI team showcased the charts of how the latest version Grok. Further, the team showed that AI chatbot was able to merge two games to generate a standalone game that was mixture of both using better version of coding.

xAI team shared that Grok 3 outperformed DeepSeek R1, OpenAI o1, Gemini-2 Flash Thinking on Math (AIME'24), Science (GPQA) and Coding (LCB Oct-Feb) with top scores. The Grok 3 Reasoning Beta and Grok 3 mini also outperformed compared to these models. During the Grok 3 release event, the team also showed the model's real-time search capabilities and predictive abilities.

Grok 3 Availability and Price

Grok 3 will be available to the X Premium+ users starting today and it will give them early access to the features, reasoning, DeepSearch and also increased usage limits. A separate subscription plan was also annoucned for "SuperGrok" that would let the interested people to access Grok 3, unlock DeepSearch and Think give early access to new features and also allow higher image generation limits. SuperGrok will be for the website and dedicated app.

Elon Musk said that the launched Grok 3 as beta with some imperfections; however xAI would improve it within a week, offering better experience.

