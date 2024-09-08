Elon Musk shared an update on September 7, 2024, revealing that Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, is now available in Zimbabwe, achieving another milestone in its global expansion. As of June 2024, Starlink satellite internet services had already been made available in 100 countries. On September 4, 2024, the company also launched Starlink in the Solomon Islands. Elon Musk Announces Starlink Now Available in Solomon Islands.

Starlink Now Available in Zimbabwe

Starlink now available in Zimbabwe! https://t.co/TBlqL0327U — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2024

