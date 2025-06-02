Elon Musk's X account saw a significant increase in the number of followers. The world's richest tech billionaire now has 220.1 million followers on X platform. In February 2025, he had around 216 million followers and in a span of four months, he added an additional 40 million followers. With this, Elon Musk has become the most followed account on the X platform. Recently, Elon Musk announced rolling out the X Chat, a sperate platform for messaging. Besides, his xAI launched Grok AI chatbot and and integrated with X platform.X Chat Disappearing Messages: Elon Musk’s Encrypted Messaging Platform Allows Users To Set Timer to Auto-Delete Messages, Here’s How To Access This Feature.

Elon Musk Gets 220.1 Million Followers on X Account

BREAKING: Elon Musk has surpassed 220 million followers. He is the most followed and interacted account on 𝕏. pic.twitter.com/9FUXVjmtg8 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 1, 2025

