X Chat (XChat) has been rolled out with several unique features and Bitcoin-style end-to-end encryption for a few select users. Elon Musk announced that X Chat would allow users to share any type of file online and offer encryption and other features. Among them, the disappearing messages are a unique feature that makes the messages sent disappear or auto-delete after some time. Here's how to access it on X Chat (if you have access to it). First, on X Chat, you need to open chat and tap on the username option at the top left. Then, you need to select 'Disappearing Messages'. After that, you need to select from options like 5 minutes, 1 hour, 8 hours, 1 day and so on to set the duration. XChat New Features: Elon Musk Announces Rolling Out All-New XChat With End-to-End Bitcoin-Style Encryption, Audio and Video Calling and More Features; Check Details.

X Chat 'Disappearing Messages', Steps to Enable This Feature

How to enable Disappearing Messages on 𝕏 Chat: 1. Open the chat. 2. Tap the username at the top left. 3. Select Disappearing Messages. 4. Choose the desired duration. pic.twitter.com/xCljyN4eBU — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)