Zoho's Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu urged India's educated elite to stop thinking that money can buy everything. He said that instead, they should focus on building capabilities. Vembu stated, "We cannot stand up to bullies if we don't build ourselves up. More broadly, educated Indians must reexamine our fundamental belief systems." He also questioned the high cost of foreign and medical education, urging people to ask why it's so expensive in India. Criticising English language, he said, "English as the medium of instruction is a status symbol from our colonial past," calling it a bigger barrier than caste. Zoho's Sridhar Vembu added that children learn quickly in their mother tongue. He said that English must be learnt to read documentations but India's engineers should focus on their native language like the engineers from China, Japan, Korea and other countries. India Should Not Pick Fights With Powerful Nations, 'We Must Bide Our Time': Zoho’s Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu.

English Biggest Barrier Than Caste, Engineers Must Only Learn It for Reading Documents

By now, I hope it is clear to all of India's educated elite that we must build up our capabilities here. The mindset "we can buy whatever we lack" or its much deeper axiomatic version "money can buy everything" won't work in this new era. For one, money cannot buy national… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) August 3, 2025

