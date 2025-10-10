Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta has expanded its AI-powered dubbing, translation, and lip sync feature on Facebook and Instagram Reels and includes Hindi language support. The update will make content more accessible across languages. The feature is already available on Instagram and Facebook, which uses Meta AI to translate, dub, and lip-sync videos automatically. Creators can now reach wider audiences by sharing their content in multiple languages with this rollout. Along with Hindi, the feature currently supports English, Spanish, and Portuguese, and more languages are expected soon. In a press release, Meta said, "Translating reels with Meta AI is free, and is accessible to Facebook creators with 1,000 followers or more and to all public Instagram accounts in countries where Meta AI is available." X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform Adds Option To Save Drafts of Threads on Web.

Meta AI Now Translate, Dub and Lip Sync Reels on Facebook and Instagram in More Languages

Don’t let language get in the way: Meta AI can now translate, dub, and lip sync reels on @facebook and @instagram in even more languages.https://t.co/HakvT2VdqF — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) October 9, 2025

