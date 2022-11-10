Looks like the Meta-owned social media platform Facebook is down for some users. Users from across the world have reported that they are getting a blank screen while trying to login into their Facebook accounts. Some users have also reported they are facing issues with Facebook’s Ad manager. Some users are facing issues while logging into the platform’s Creator Studio and Ads Manager services. Users took to Twitter to share their concerns regarding the Facebook outage. Instagram Down: Photo-Sharing App Suffers Global Outage, Including India, Users Unable To See Stories on Social Media Platform

Facebook Down?:

In middle of building out a massive campaign & ads manager goes down 🙃#meta #facebook #facebookads pic.twitter.com/gnGw4OaPbZ — Micah Mckinnon | Facebook Ads Wiz (@micahmckinnons) November 10, 2022

@Meta @MetaforBusiness why is facebook ads manager down today?!!!! — Natasha Devanpelli (@Natashadevanpel) November 10, 2022

Facebook ads manager is down pic.twitter.com/oHtE43U0Rk — Karen Talia Santana (@santana_taly) November 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)