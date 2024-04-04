Services of Meta-owned WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are currently down worldwide, including India. According to initial reports, users are unable to upload photos and videos on Instagram and Facebook. On WhatsApp, users are reportedly facing issues while using the calling feature. #whatsappdown, #facebookdown and #instagramdown are among the top trends on X. According to DownDetector, a website which monitors such outages, these platforms started experiencing issues at about 18:00 GMT (11:30 pm IST). X Organic Traffic: Elon Musk Shares His Excitement After X Aka Twitter Achieves All-Time High Traffic Since 2012.

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Down:

BREAKING: Meta platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp, are currently experiencing international outages, specifically affecting the upload of images and media. pic.twitter.com/N7IEEkNWwY — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) April 3, 2024

Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp are down for some users… pic.twitter.com/xl04ga0KpL — Kristi Hines (@kristileilani) April 3, 2024

