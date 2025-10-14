Google CEO Sundar Pichai said it was “great to speak with India’s PM Narendra Modi” and officials from IndiaAI. He posted a message on the social media platform X announcing Google’s first-ever AI hub in Visakhapatnam. Calling it a landmark development, Sundar Pichai said that the hub would combine gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new subsea gateway, and energy infrastructure to bring industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India. Pichai added that it would accelerate AI innovation and growth across the country. Recently, Google announced investing USD 15 billion in AI Hub in India. Salesforce AI Investment: Marc Benioff-Run Cloud Software Company To Spend USD 15 Billion in San Francisco in Next 15 Years Amid Global AI Adoption.

Sundar Pichai Says 'Great Talking With PM Narendra Modi'

Great to speak with India PM @narendramodi @OfficialINDIAai to share our plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, a landmark development. This hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure.… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 14, 2025

