Google CEO Sundar Pichai made an announcement on December 17, 2024, at Elon Musk’s platform X (formerly Twitter). Sundar Pichai revealed that Gemini Advanced subscribers could try a new experimental model named “Gemini-Exp-1206”. Pichai highlighted that the model offers significant advancements in areas like coding, math, reasoning, instruction-following, and more. The Gemini-Exp-1206 model assists with tackling coding tasks, solving mathematical problems for academic or personal purposes, and crafting detailed, step-by-step business plans. The model is in its early preview phase, so it may not perform as expected. It also lacks real-time information and may not support certain Gemini features in its experimental form. You can find the experimental model in the Gemini drop-down menu on desktop and mobile web platforms. Microsoft Announces OpenAI o1 Model in Azure Service, Comes With Advanced Multimodal Reasoning Capabilities.

Sundar Pichai Announces New Experimental Model ‘Gemini-Exp-1206’

Gemini Advanced subscribers can try out gemini-exp-1206, our latest experimental model. Significantly improved performance on coding, math, reasoning, instruction following + more. pic.twitter.com/PyIBxspmk2 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)