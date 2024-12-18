Microsoft announced o1 model in Azure OpenAI service allowing the users to explore multimodal capabilities. The OpenAI o1 model comes with advanced reasoning and improvements that aims to enhance the AI applications and solutions. The o1 model accepts text and vision inputs, best for wide range of applications ranging from complex problem-solving to contextual AI experiences. Anthropic Hacking Attempt: Amazon Backed AI Company Says No Systems Compromised in Unauthorized Post Incident.

OpenAI o1 Model Available in Microsoft Azure Sevice

📣 Announcing the o1 model in Azure OpenAI Service. Explore its advanced reasoning capabilities and learn what customers like Rohirrim, Wrtn Technologies, and Harvey are saying: https://t.co/sUuKxP2QTn #AzureAI — Microsoft Azure (@Azure) December 17, 2024

