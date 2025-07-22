Google Pixel 10 series specifications have been leaked online by a tipster for Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. The leaker said that the Google Pixel 10 will come with a 6.3-inch 120Hz flat FHD+ display, 50MP+12MP+10.8MP rear cameras, a 10.5MP selfie camera and a 4,970mAh battery with 29W wired and 15W wireless charging. Google Pixel 10 Pro has a 6.3-inch 120Hz flat LTPO OLED screen, 50MP +48MP +48MP rear and 42MP front camera, and 4870mAh with 29W wired and 15W wireless charging. At last, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to come with a 6.8-inch 120Hz flat LTPO OLED screen, 50MP + 48MP + 48MP rear, 42MP front camera and 5200mAh with 39W wired and 15W wireless. iPhone 17 Air To Be Thinnest Apple Smartphone Yet in iPhone 17 Series; Check Price, Specifications and Features of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max and Air Variant.

Google Pixel 10 Series Specifications and Features Leaked

Google Pixel 10 series expected specifications: Pixel 10 : - 6.3" FHD+ 120Hz flat oled - Tensor G5 - 50MP +12MP +10.8MP - 10.5 front - 4970mAh + 29W + 15W wireless Pixel 10 Pro : - 6.3" 1.5K 120Hz Flat LTPO OLED - Tensor G5 - 50MP +48MP +48MP - 42MP front - 4870mAh+ 29W +… — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) July 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)