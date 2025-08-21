DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused search engine, announced that users can access GPT-5 Mini beta via a web browser or by visiting the official search engine URL. GPT-5 is the latest model launched by ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, offering better performance and reasoning than the previous models. It is a part of Duck AI's collection of AI models, including GPT-4o mini. GPT-5 Mini beta offers the users features like web search, reasoning and high built-in moderation. Duckduckgo also has Llama 4, Claude Haiku 3.5 and Mistral Small 3. Gemini Live New Feature Update: Google Rolls Out ‘Visual Guidance’ and ‘More Natural and Expressive Speech’ to Its Gemini Live AI Chatbot; Check Details.

GPT-5 Now Available to Duck AI Section of Duckduckgo

OpenAI's GPT‑5 has landed at https://t.co/gZKADER7S8 🦆 — where you can use multiple AI models while protecting your privacy. It's free and anonymized by us, with no sign-up required. Win, win, and win! p.s. We still have GPT-4o mini as an option, too 💁 pic.twitter.com/GTANHEBAZW — DuckDuckGo (@DuckDuckGo) August 20, 2025

