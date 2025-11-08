Elon Musk's xAI has rolled out major improvements to its Grok AI chatbot, particularly the Grok-4-Fast model. Thanks to significant enhancements in reasoning and completion rates, Grok has achieved better benchmark scores. Its reasoning accuracy has increased from 77.5% to 94.1%, while non-reasoning performance has risen from 77.9% to 97.9%. Reacting to the update, Elon Musk simply posted “Grok” on X. X YouTube Playback: Elon Musk’s Platform Reportedly Introducing In-Line Playback, Allowing Users To Directly Play Videos Without Opening Google’s Platform.

Grok New Update: xAI Brings Improvements in Grok-4-Fast

