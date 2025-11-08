Elon Musk's X is reportedly working on a new feature to support in-line YouTube videos on its iOS app. The feature is expected to signal the platform’s effort to soften its policy on external links and encourage creators to share their YouTube videos directly on X, rather than simply announcing new uploads. The update will allow users to play YouTube videos directly on the platform without needing to visit YouTube. X Bangers: Elon Musk’s Platform Launches New Premium Gold-Verified Account To Showcase Platform's Most Engaging Content, Enhance Creator Visibility.

X Working on New YouTube Playback Integration Feature

PREVIEW: X is working on in-line Youtube video support on the iOS app. This seems to be part of X's new approach of softening its policy on external links, and may encourage creators to post a link to their new YT videos directly instead of simply saying a new video is up. https://t.co/UmcO9mEOGa — X Daily News (@xDaily) November 8, 2025

Elon Musk's X Working on In-Line YouTube Playback Feature

BREAKING: 𝕏 is introducing inline YouTube playback, which means videos will play directly in your timeline without needing to open YouTube. pic.twitter.com/yoQW3EFmSJ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 8, 2025

