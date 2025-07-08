Elon Musk shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the release timeline of Grok 4, which will take place on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 8 PM PT (around 8:30 AM, July 10) at xAI. The post read, "Grok 4 release livestream on Wednesday at 8pm PT at xAI." The new AI model is expected to come with advanced upgrades to compete with the existing AI models from leading companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. Grok 4 will likely offer improvements over its previous versions and bring in smarter capabilities for its users. Grok 4 is expected to focus on reasoning abilities. The model may help to solve complex technical issues, solve mathematical problems, and answer deep scientific questions. TikTok Developing New App Version for US? ByteDance-Owned Platform Likely To Launch New TikTok App Ahead of Expected Sale in US.

Grok 4 Release Date

Grok 4 release livestream on Wednesday at 8pm PT @xAI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2025

