Grok Imagine will soon receive a new feature allowing users to request different aspect ratios for AI-generated videos. Currently, xAI's Grok lacks this option, causing the generated videos to appear differently from standard aspect ratios. However, users will soon be able to choose from various aspect ratios for their generated videos, according to a report. Aardvark: OpenAI Introduces New Security Agent That Finds and Fixes Security Bugs Using GPT-5.

Grok to Add Aspect Ratio for Video Generation in Imagine Soon

Imagine will soon support multiple Aspect Ratios for Video and Image generations pic.twitter.com/PhUaEq0Nhr — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) October 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)