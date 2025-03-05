Elon Musk-run xAI chatbot Grok is set to enhance user experience by introducing a new feature for its users. An X user (@techdevnotes) shared a post and said, “ Custom Instructions for Text in Grok Web is coming soon.” The upcoming feature will likely allow users to personalise their interactions with Grok with responses to better suit their preferences and needs. Developed by Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, Grok's Voice mode is also available to all iOS users for free. Grok New Updates: Voice Mode Now Available for Free to All iOS Users on Grok App, Deepsearch Supports File Attachments.

Custom Instructions for Text in Grok Web Is Coming Soon

Custom Instructions for Text in Grok Web is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/cAUdqpgVDB — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) March 5, 2025

