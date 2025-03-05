Grok Voice mode is now available to all iOS users on the Grok app for free. The voice mode has been released for the Grok users on the iOS platform for free without requiring any subscription. Grok Voice mode comes with options and voice personalities, which give different responses based on the users' preferences. This comes after Grok Deepsearch recently started supporting file attachments on the the web and iOS app. Amazon Nova: E-Commerce Giant Developing Advanced AI Reasoning Model To Rival OpenAI o3-mini and DeepSeek R1.

Grok Voice Mode Made Available on iOS for Free

Voice Mode is available to all iOS users for free on the Grok app now, no subscription required https://t.co/9mnIZxuW31 — Ebby Amir (@ebbyamir) March 5, 2025

Grok Deepsearch File Attachment Update

Grok DeepSearch now supports file attachments on web and iOS https://t.co/dbEfBYINeq pic.twitter.com/VRfPiGzSTk — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 4, 2025

