Elon Musk's Grok web got a new update that allows users to 're-read' past attachments. This new Grok feature starts when it begins reading the previous messages, which would include attachments. Due to this feature, the xAI chatbot would better understand the kind of response that is provided to the users. Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental With Apps Available for Free Users on Gemini, Provides Reasoning Across YouTube, Maps, and Search.

Grok Web Version Now "Re-Reads" Past Attachments

Grok Web now shows "Re-reading past attachments..." when reading previous messages that includes attachments pic.twitter.com/8mGjUv1U1a — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) March 13, 2025

